Asmodee will release a tabletop roleplaying game set within the world of the popular Zombicide series of tabletop games. Zombicide Chronicles - The Roleplaying Game is a standalone TTRPG set in the Zombicide world and will be released in retail gaming stores this September. In Zombicide Chronicles - The Roleplaying Game, players build a character who is trying to survive an ongoing zombie apocalypse. Players can choose to either create their own character or use one of the dozen of characters found in the Zombicide games or its assorted spin-offs and expansions. The rulebook offers both rules on how to play and several missions to utilize, along with a full metropolis with 10 distinct areas to explore. Gameplay can also be enhanced using miniatures and pieces from the core Zombicide board game.