Gillian Jacobs-Starring Vignette Film ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ Begins Filming
Principal photography for the unique film, The Seven Faces of Jane, which is being produced by Roman Coppola, has just begun. The film is composed of eight short films from eight different innovative filmmakers all following a woman named Jane on a life-changing road trip. It seems as though all the vignettes will showcase different styles and interpretations of the main character but still tell the same continuing story. Gillian Jacobs will star as Jane, and direct one of the segments. The other seven directors are Xan Cassavetes, Ken Jeong, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Julian Acosta, and Alex Takacs.collider.com
