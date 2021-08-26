Gillian Jacobs-Starring Vignette Film ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ Begins Filming

"Phil is a whistler, and a good one. His fingers move like spiders' legs. A severe, pale-eyed rancher, he inspires fear and awe." Netflix has unveiled the first look teaser trailer for Jane Campion's latest film The Power of the Dog, a gritty western romance set in Australia. This is world premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival next week, stopping by all the other major fall fests: the Telluride, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals as well. They spent months filming this in harsh conditions in Australia, and it's finally ready for debut. Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Benedict Cumberbatch stars, with a cast including Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach. There's not much to this first trailer, but there's enough to whet our appetites. Along with plenty of gorgeous cinematography. I've got a feeling this is going to be one of the most buzzed about films this year.