Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan on Reimagined “He’s All That”

Adopting, and gender-flipping, the ’90s teen comedy “She’s All That” for the TikTok generation, Mark Waters’ Netflix film, “He’s All That,” starring a nascent Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, isn’t the unmitigated disaster that the initial trailer portended it to be, but that also doesn’t mean that it is any good. Treading on the hallowed grounds of “The Kissing Booth,” “Work It,” and any number of teen ‘comedies’ that Netflix spits out on a weekly basis, “He’s All That” reimagines the Freddy Prince Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook film, recasting Prince’s jock as a do-good influencer (Rae’s Padgett) and Cook’s nerdy shy-girl as an exasperated hipster (Buchanan’s Cameron). More of a collection of stitched-together scenes than a fully realized film, “He’s All That” isn’t good enough to be entertaining in its own right, but never so tragically terrible that it rises to the level of camp. Instead, Water’s film is merely bland, a boring hodgepodge of Gen-Z references and a workmanlike script that never seems to understand what it’s trying to say.