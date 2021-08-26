Cancel
Draw for group stage of Champions League

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
The trophy is placed on display for the photographers before the soccer Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Draw for the group stage of the Champions League:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge.

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan.

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas.

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv.

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys.

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg.

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

