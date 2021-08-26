Draw for group stage of Champions League

FC Barcelona will aim to make it three consecutive unbeaten games to begin the La Liga season when it plays host to Getafe on Saturday at the Camp Nou. Last week, Barcelona needed a Memphis Depay equalizer in the 75th minute to draw Athletic Bilbao 1-1, while Getafe dropped its second straight 1-0 contest, this time at the hands of a late-stoppage time goal by Sevilla. Through two weeks, Martin Braithwaite leads Barcelona with two goals, followed by one each for Depay, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique.