Thank The AC Boardwalk Baby Incubator Exhibit For Saving Your Preemie’s Life

Any die-hard fisher person would either be shocked and terrified or prouder than proud if this little gal was their kid. A video is currently circulating the interwebs that's making everybody lose their minds. It features a little girl, can't be over two years old, who has not a fear in the world about the catfish squirming in her lap at the campground her family's vacationing at. You can hear the pride in her father's voice as she scrambles to keep the catfish within her grasp. If you know anything about fishing, and catfishing at that, this little girl could've been really hurt. Catfish have barbs that, if they get you, could really mess you up. A barb's sting is super painful, not to mention venomous.