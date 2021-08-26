Thank The AC Boardwalk Baby Incubator Exhibit For Saving Your Preemie’s Life
If you or any of your children were born prematurely, you can thank Dr. Martin Couney for giving them a shot at life. If you're never heard of him, that's probably because he died in the 1950s. Couney's claim to fame were his "baby exhibits" that he first was a part of in Europe, but eventually brought over to the United States. Many sources attribute the invention of the incubator to him, although that's not exactly true. While he did study with the team that's responsible for the invention, it wasn't he himself who invented it. In fact, there's no proof that Martin Couney was even a real doctor.catcountry1073.com
