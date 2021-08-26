Cancel
Backcountry, Mutual Rescue Team Up for Dogs

Cover picture for the articlePARK CITY, Utah (Aug. 26, 2021) — Backcountry, the leading specialty outdoor retailer of gear and apparel, with the best in both style and performance, has partnered with Mutual Rescue, a national animal welfare initiative to raise money and awareness for local animal shelters. Backcountry has launched the long-term partnership by holding a sweepstake to encourage customers to donate to Mutual Rescue and a social media campaign honoring the special relationships between its customers and their dogs. Mutual Rescue will then distribute the raised funds to local animal shelters across the country.

