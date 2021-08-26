Backcountry, Mutual Rescue Team Up for Dogs

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Philanthropy news. As a child, the British florist Nikki Tibbles would often be found sleeping in the dog’s bed, so deep was her affection for the family hound. Today she owns seven rescues – Reuben, Tia, Smith, Lenny, Ronnie, Ruby and Rita – and presides over the Wild At Heart Foundation, a global charity working to reduce the world’s 600m stray-dog population through rescue, adoption and sterilisation. At the heart of the foundation is a mission to educate people on how to care for animals, a pledge she’s put to work with her latest project: the Be Kind programme for schoolchildren.