Roseburg, OR

WOMAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg woman was cited for driving while suspended and other counts following an incident on Wednesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at about 2:20 p.m. officers observed a sedan drive through a red light at the intersection of Northeast Douglas and Northeast Stephens. Once officers were able to catch up to it, a traffic stop was conducted and found that the driver, a 32-year old woman, was DWS-misdemeanor and had no insurance on the car.

Comments / 0

