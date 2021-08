So what side do they fall down on when the Alliance uses Cunningham's 8 team playoff model (5 P5, 1 G5, 2 at lg)?. I know ND being independent is the be all and end all but don't you think your best way to the playoffs is thru a conference championship? If you lose 2 regular season games now then bye bye CFP. In a conference you could still lose 2 games and manage to win the league and go to the CFP. With conferences playing 8 games that gives you plenty of room to maintain your national schedule.