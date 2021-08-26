Cancel
Cars

Oh, you think your Sprinter's cool Mr. #Vanlife? Chew on this!

By James Riswick
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving here in Portland, I see a lot of vans clearly intended for enjoying the great outdoors. There are at least four VW Eurovans within a two-block radius of my house and no shortage of imported JDM choices, either, including a converted fire truck and a Mitsubishi Delica Space Jam Happy Tripper (or something to that effect). Those would be the more accessible choices, though. There are also the professionally modified, big-bucks Mercedes Sprinters, and judging by bumper stickers and general sentiment, the former crowd isn't too keen about the Sprinter crowd. Why? I honestly don't know. Please enlighten me in the comments.

www.autoblog.com

#Vw#Eurovans#Jdm#Mitsubishi#Mercedes Sprinters#Mercedes G Wagen#Amb#Amg#German#Worldwide Vintage Autos
