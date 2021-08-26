Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 26

ELLSWORTH — Officers assisted community members and visitors in many different ways in mid-August that were unrelated to suspected or actual illegal activity. On Aug. 16, officers returned a youth who had been reported missing to his home. Police also responded to an unattended death on Aug. 17 and responded to a person who had fallen into the road due to medical reasons. On Aug. 18, someone called 911 requesting an officer and took a report from a local youth who wanted “to get something on record.” On Aug. 21, police gave an intoxicated woman a ride home and also went to assist a citizen at the Comfort Inn.