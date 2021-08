American indie rock band Pinegrove have shared their first new music of 2021: a single, entitled ‘Orange’. The song, released today (August 26), follows on from the band’s quasi-live record ‘Amperland, NY’ from January. It ostensibly served as the soundtrack album to the band’s film of the same name, which was performed in and around the house in which the band’s core members lived together up until said house was sold.