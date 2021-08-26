Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Real Reason Twitter Is Joking About Joey Chestnut

By Felix Behr
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Joey Chestnut were the type to search for his own name, he would find a good portion of Twitter joking about how they can't believe he's still alive. "Joey Chestnut is officially -134 years old," one person tweeted. "Joey Chestnut has approximately 40 minutes to live at most," another agreed. A third Twitter user quipped that, "Joey Chestnut is to hot dogs what Keith Richards is to cigarettes." And on and on into the event horizon that is Twitter.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Keith Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The National News#Cdc#University#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Mesquite Local News

Joey Chestnut Joins 2021 CasaBlanca Rib Fest Sept. 10-12

World Champion Eater to appear during full weekend featuring award-winning barbecue classics, a beer garden and family-friendly events. Mesquite Gaming, owner of the Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, is excited to announce World Champion Eater Joey Chestnut will be participating in this year’s three-day barbecue festival, the 4th Annual 2021 CasaBlanca Rib Fest. Kicking off Friday, Sept. 10, the Casablanca Rib Fest will feature some of the country’s best barbecue vendors cooking up delicious ribs and barbecue in addition to fun tailgating games, daily eating contests, and a DJ to keep the energy high through Sunday.
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Twitter Is Cracking Up Over This Duff Goldman Vinegar Joke

We love Duff Goldman. How can anyone not? Between the chef skills and the shining personality, there's nothing to dislike about the man. The Food Network star of "Ace of Cakes," creator of Charm City Cakes, and mentor on "Kids Baking Championship" is a force to be reckoned with, both in the kitchen and on social media. The chef's Instagram page is full of fun features of his cake creations as well as some sweet family moments that have viewers smiling constantly. And his Twitter feed is no different. (Did you catch that Mashed mention, by the way? #humblebrag)
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Alton Brown's Latest 'Culinary Truth' Has Twitter Debating This Surprising Topic

To quote J.D. from Scrubs, "Everything comes down to poo! From the top of your head to the sole of your shoe" (via YouTube). Alton Brown reminded us all of that pop culture adage today with a tweet: "#CulinaryTruth It's all poop in about 12 hours" (via Twitter). Yes, we are really talking about poo on a food site – because it seems like everyone is chiming in on this simple and rather unappetizing statement.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Jokes That He Ignored Fan Because Of Her Twitter Bio

As some celebrities opt to have their handlers, social media managers, or even record labels take control of their online presence, Jack Harlow has full control of his Twitter account. The rapper has been interacting with fans throughout his career as much as he can, but obviously, Harlow can't respond to every single person who drops his name in a mention.
NME

‘The Simpsons’ fans pick their favourite jokes in viral Twitter thread

A Twitter thread has asked fans of The Simpsons to choose their favourite jokes, spotlighting some of the show’s finest moments. User @ManuclearBomb called upon fans to post their favourite one-liners and scenes, with the tweet earning over 11,000 likes and over 9,000 quote tweets at the time of writing.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Diet Coke Cravings Are So Powerful

Ever stop and ponder how many times a day, a week, a month, a year, etc. you find yourself saying, "and a Diet Coke"? For lunch, it's a no-brainer. You don't even have to think about it: You'll have a grilled chicken, dressing on the side, "and a Diet Coke." Late night burgers with friends? With well-done fries "and a Diet Coke," please. The only reason you don't drink even more of the stuff, come to think of it, is that you have made a pledge to yourself that you won't actually keep it in the house. Why? Because, well, it's Diet Coke, and you can't go back in time to before all those studies suggesting that not only is it a sub-par way to hydrate, but also that it might even make you gain weight despite having zero calories. Now, making matters worse, you've been hearing that Diet Coke is powerfully addictive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Maneet Chauhan Hates Pineapple

Most Food Network fans are used to seeing Maneet Chauhan sitting at the "Chopped" judges table, where she has regularly been making an appearance since 2010 (via Cosmopolitan). However, the chef has also jumped into the culinary ring a number of times. Per IMDb, Chauhan has donned her chef's coat in the "Chopped" kitchen on several occasions, and has been a contestant on "Next Iron Chef" and "Guy's Grocery Games."
InternetPosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Asked Twitter For A New Sign And The Responses Are Hilarious

McDonald's Twitter was most definitely having fun on August 30. The fast food chain's Twitter account gave its followers a golden opportunity, letting them decide what message should go up on the reader board sign beneath the golden arches. If you've grown tired of seeing messages that read "Dining room closed" or "Please work here, we'll give you a free iPhone," then McDonald's Twitter was offering the perfect antidote. McDonald's fans — and some businesses that saw an opportunity for self promotion — answered the call when the chain tweeted, "What should our sign say today?"
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Duff Goldman Became A Baker

Baking legend Duff Goldman has lived an interesting life for sure. He started experimenting in the kitchen when he was just four years old (via the Culinary Institute of America.) He was inspired by his great-grandmother, who was herself a baker. Goldman then entered the food industry when he was a teenager, holding down gigs in fast food eateries and learning on the job. Additionally, he greatly benefited from working alongside renowned chef Cindy Wolf from Savannah restaurant while he was studying at the University of Maryland.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Marcela Valladolid's Daughter Ordering Room Service Might Be The Cutest Thing On Instagram

Is there anything more luxurious than rolling out of bed and having a hot meal delivered straight to your hotel room without ever having to do anything more than making a quick phone call? And, is there anything more frustrating than when you're looking forward to a little self-indulgence and it doesn't go as planned? Well, chef Marcela Valladolid's daughter just made a room service call that we can probably all relate to a little too well.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason DrLupo Is Leaving Twitch

Popular "Escape from Tarkov" streamer and frequent Ninja collaborator DrLupo has announced that he will no longer broadcast on Twitch and instead will exclusively create content for YouTube Gaming. While the announcement that DrLupo would be leaving Twitch, where he has amassed 4.5 million followers since his 2015 debut, was...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy