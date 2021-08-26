The Real Reason Twitter Is Joking About Joey Chestnut

Ever stop and ponder how many times a day, a week, a month, a year, etc. you find yourself saying, "and a Diet Coke"? For lunch, it's a no-brainer. You don't even have to think about it: You'll have a grilled chicken, dressing on the side, "and a Diet Coke." Late night burgers with friends? With well-done fries "and a Diet Coke," please. The only reason you don't drink even more of the stuff, come to think of it, is that you have made a pledge to yourself that you won't actually keep it in the house. Why? Because, well, it's Diet Coke, and you can't go back in time to before all those studies suggesting that not only is it a sub-par way to hydrate, but also that it might even make you gain weight despite having zero calories. Now, making matters worse, you've been hearing that Diet Coke is powerfully addictive.