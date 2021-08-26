Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham Among 11 Cast in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' at FX on Hulu

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FX on Hulu series adaptation of “Under the Banner of Heaven” has set its main cast. Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Clash of the Titans”), Denise Gough (“Andor,” “Angels in America”), Wyatt Russell (“The Falcon and the Winter Solider,” “Lodge 49”), Billy Howle (“The Serpent,” “Outlaw King”), Gil Birmingham (“Yellowstone,” “Hell or High Water”), Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify,” “The Great Gatsby”), Rory Culkin (“Waco,” “Halston”), Seth Numrich (“Turn: Washington’s Spies,” “Homeland”), Chloe Pirrie (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Troy: Fall of a City”), Sandra Seacat (“You Don’t Know Jack,” “Enlightened”), and Christopher Heyerdahl (“Them,” “Hell on Wheels”) have all joined the drama series alongside previously announced series leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Halston
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Rory Culkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety Based#Caa#Uta#Independent Talent Group#Tapestry#Innovative Artists#Red Management#Imagine Television#Aggregate Films#Fx Productions#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Marvel: Wyatt Russell and Andrew Garfield end their era as superheroes

The world of superheroes is hard to beat and Marvel he knows. Well, not for nothing has it become one of the most successful franchises in recent times. And, for that same reason, all those who have passed through his studio have already been marked by his performances. Such is the case of personalities like Andrew Garfield, who was Peter Parker in the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man.
TV SeriesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kidman, McCarthy among Hulu dramedy's 'Strangers'

They may be “Nine Perfect Strangers” but their lives are anything but. In the so-named Hulu dramedy series from David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and John-Henry Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari”) that begins streaming Wednesday they're all guests at Tranquillum, a high-end California health-and-wellness resort. Among them are Frances (Melissa...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu: Premiere Date, Time, Cast, and More

If you’re skeptical about the world of smoothies and yoga retreats then Hulu has a show for you. This week marks the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, a miniseries based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. And between its cast and gorgeous shots of a perfect oasis, this is one miniseries that will leave you hooked.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Interview with the Vampire: Sam Reid Cast as Lestat in AMC TV Series

Interview with the Vampire now has its lead. Sam Reid has been cast as Lestat in the television series coming to AMC, per Variety. Reid has appeared in The Hunting (shown above), The Astronaut Wives Club, and other series. Tom Cruise and Stuart Townsend played the character in movies on the big screen.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Under the Banner of Heaven - Casting Announced - Press Release

Joining Previously Announced Leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones,. the Stellar Cast Features Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl. Created by Academy Award-Winner Dustin Lance Black Who Will Executive Produce with. Brian Grazer,...
TV Series411mania.com

FX On Hulu Renews American Horror Stories For Second Season

FX is going on on another helping of American Horror Stories, renewing the show for a second season. FX on Hulu announced at the summer TCA virtual press tour that the American Horror Story spinoff is coming back for a second run. The anthology series is created by Ryan Murphy...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Thing About Pam’: Judy Greer & Katy Mixon Join NBC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer and Katy Mixon are set as leads opposite Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel on NBC/Blumhouse’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. The series, currently in pre-production and casting, is based on the murder of Faria (played by Mixon) that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned....
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vacation Friends Cast: Where You've Seen The Hulu Stars Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you have ever had an acquaintance who soon became more of a nuisance that only seemed harder and harder to get rid of, then you can relate to what Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji’s characters end up going through in Vacation Friends, after they meet with John Cena and Meredith Hagner's couple on a Mexican holiday. This raunchy, Hulu exclusive comedy, directed by Silicon Valley producer Clay Tarver, has actually been in development for a little while, with Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink signed on to helm and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris attached to star back in 2014. Let us take a look at the Vacation Friends cast that came to be, starting with one of Hollywood’s most successful wrestlers turned actors.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Does Gil Birmingham Joining New Hulu Show Mean for Thomas Rainwater?

One of the many rising stars in the “Yellowstone” cast, Gil Birmingham’s work on the Paramount Network show is paying off. Birmingham, who plays headstrong Tribal Chief Thomas Rainwater on “Yellowstone,” has been cast in an upcoming Hulu series. In “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Birmingham is set to star alongside Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell. The show’s creators recently announced 11 additions to an already impressive cast. Also joining Birmingham in the “Under the Banner of Heaven” are Rory Culkin, Denise Gough, Sandra Seacat and Billie Howle. These names are in addition to the already announced series leads Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Moviesaustinnews.net

Lewis Pullman to star in adaptation of 'Salem's Lot'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American actor Lewis Pullman will headline New Line's film adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel, 'Salem's Lot'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line's two-part hit adaptations of 'It', wrote the script and is directing the upcoming project.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘7th Heaven’ Turns 25: Where’s the Cast Now?

Where can you go when the world don’t treat you right? If you were a WB viewer 25 years ago, you’d know the answer!. Yes, the family drama 7th Heaven is now 25 years old, having premiered on The WB on August 26, 1996. And that means that the Camden children would all be in their thirties and forties now.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

August 28 TV News Roundup: Your Honor renewed, details on Dexter and more!

Also this week, Nine Perfect Strangers breaks records whilst we get updates for The Boys’ and Umbrella Academy’s third seasons. It has been quite the exciting week of television news, thanks to a multitude of announcements from across the entertainment industry! Here, we've collected together five of the biggest stories, so you can keep up-to-date with everything going on!
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Clean' Review: Adrien Brody Co-Wrote This By-the-Book Avenging Crusader Thriller

If a story about a reformed killer returning to his murderous ways to hunt down and slaughter Russian mobsters sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the synopsis for “John Wick.” It’s also, however, the premise of “Clean,” director Paul Solet’s thriller — co-written by leading man Adrien Brody — about a hit man getting back in homicidal business. Obvious and derivative in borderline-shameless fashion, it’s That’ll make it a tough sell following its Tribeca Film Festival premiere (delayed from last year), although genre fans hungry for hackneyed action with a healthy dose of “Taxi Driver”-ish brooding may welcome its by-the-numbers mayhem.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'You' Season 3 to Premiere in October on Netflix

At the end of the second season, Joe (Penn Badgley) was already eyeing a new neighbor, despite being in a relationship with Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Season 3 of the psychological thriller will begins with Joe and Quinn married married and raising their son, Henry, in the northern California suburb of Madre Linda. Their family life begins to grow complicated due to Love’s impulsiveness and Joe’s budding interest in that woman who lives next door, especially as he begins to feel trapped by how well Love understands him.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Vampire Academy' Series at Peacock Sets Main Cast, Directors

The show, based on the book series by Richelle Mead, will star Sisi Stringer, Daniele Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. In addition, Bille Woodruff will direct the first first episode. Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz and series co-creator Julie Plec will also direct episodes in the first season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy