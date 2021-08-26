Cancel
5 things to do in southeast Iowa this weekend

By TRACY GOLDIZEN Courier features editor
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago
There’s no excuse to be bored this weekend with a variety of activities throughout southeast Iowa.

1. New Hope Counseling Center is holding its 11th annual rummage mania this weekend. The sale continues from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, in the gym at First Baptist Church in Centerville. New items are set out each day, and items range from books, movies, purses, holiday decorations, man cave items and the backroom resembling a department store, featuring clothing and shoes. A silent auction will be held for collectibles and higher-quality items. Nothing at the sale is priced; instead, shoppers select their goods and choose what to pay as a donation to New Hope. Organizers reserve the right to limit the amount taken by each person, and there is to be no gathering of items for resale. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All proceeds from the sale go to support the local mission work of the center, which provides biblical counseling free of charge, and to help support its community outreaches: Hope Chest Thrift Store, Hope Pregnancy Center, Hope Loan Closet, and New Hope Prayer Center.

2. Celebrate the agriculture community of the area with the 2021 Barnyard Bash at Maasdam Farms in Fairfield on Friday. The family-friendly event is meant to be engaging for the entire community and free to attend. Harvest Band will perform from 6-9 p.m. with other entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Various area businesses with agriculture-related booths and activities will be available, and there will be bounce houses, a tractor-cade, horse-drawn carriage rids and other displays and demonstrations through the evening. Free root beer floats will be available at 6:45 p.m., and other food will be available for purchase during the event. The barns are located at 2224 IA-1 (South Highway 1 next to Jefferson County Health Center). For more information, contact the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 641-472-2111.

3. The 12th annual Deb House Deere Memorial Golf Tournament Fore the Kids kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a shotgun start at Cedar Creek Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a fee of $50 per golfer. Prizes will be awarded for flight winners, longest drive, longest putt, closest to pin and putting contest. Proceeds will go to the Wapello County Children’s Alliance and the Wapello County Family Treatment Court for activities to assist in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. To register a team or for more information, call Sonja at 641-814-3242.

4. If you want to head down the speed slide this summer or catch a ride in the wave pool, this weekend is the last chance to do it. The Beach Ottumwa outdoor water park will be closing for the season at 6 p.m. Sunday. Once the outdoor section closes for the season Sunday, The Beach will host the annual Dog Paddle for owners and their dogs to swim together. The Dog Paddle is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Sunday; dogs are only allowed in the wave pool, and must be accompanied by an adult 18 and older, be current on all vaccinations and on a leash at all times in the park. Admission to the Dog Paddle is one bag of pet food per dog, and the food is donated to the Heartland Humane Society. Owners are also reminded to bring towels to dry their dog.

5. The Pride Block Party kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Canteen Alley. The afternoon includes a youth art project, information booths and silent disco. At 7:30 p.m., local musicians and visiting drag performers will take the stage. Acts include Paige Clause, Dick is Short for Richard, TV Cop, Holly Pinot, and Komplete Moon. For more information, visit the Ottumwa Pride Facebook page.

