Corey Taylor calls Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ “the perfect heavy metal album”

By Ali Shutler
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor has spoken out in praise of Metallica’s classic ‘Master Of Puppets’, hailing it as “the perfect heavy metal album”. The Slipknot frontman is one of many artists set to lend a cover to the Metallica-curated tribute to their iconic self-titled fifth record, commonly known as ‘The Black Album’. Sitting down with Knotfest though, Taylor instead shared his love for the metal icons’ third album from 1986, ‘Master of Puppets’.

Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Has Been Testing Negative For COVID-19 For Last Two Days

SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor has been testing negative for COVID-19 for the past two days after being infected with the novel coronavirus last week. The 47-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this past weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
American Songwriter

COVID Update From Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “I Am Very, Very Sick” But “I’m Not Worried”

“I hope that everybody is well… I wish I had better news,” Corey Taylor began in a video. “I woke up today and tested positive and I am very, very sick.”. Posted on Facebook Friday morning, the announcement of the Slipknot singer’s illness came ahead of a scheduled solo performance at Astronomicon in Ann Arbor, Michigan. With the news of his diagnosis, he was forced to cancel his set.
Public Healthwmmr.com

Corey Taylor’s Wife Offers Update on Singer’s COVID Illness

Corey Taylor is currently on the mend following testing positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Taylor’s wife, Alicia, shared via Twitter, “Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. Ready to get him home as soon as it’s safe, so I can take care of him! He (very luckily) hasn’t lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders, and yummy desserts.”
Public HealthNME

Corey Taylor thinks he contracted COVID-19 from a “selfish” audience member at one of his shows

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor believes he received COVID-19 from an audience member who attended a show on his recent ‘CMFT’ tour. The singer, who is vaccinated, revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month following a run of headline shows in support of his debut solo album. He shared the news in a video message for the Michigan pop culture festival Astronomicon, which he had been scheduled to appear at prior to his diagnosis.
Public Healthmetalinjection

Corey Taylor Has COVID, Is Vaccinated

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor has unfortunately been diagnosed with COVID-19. Taylor revealed the news on the Astronomicon Facebook page to let fans know he will not be attending the Astronomicon convention this weekend. Taylor said he feels like garbage, but is vaccinated and isn't worried about this being a serious issue.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR's Wife Says He Is 'Doing Well' After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Corey Taylor is "doing well," two days after he contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that made him "very, very sick." The 47-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.
Rock MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

My Honest Review Visiting Metallica’s Fascinating S&M Album Again

Metallica is my favorite rock and heavy metal band. I know the arguments pre and post Black Album but Metallica has always been a band to experiment. Did it work all the time? No. One experiment was 1999's S&M album. While I was off last week, I decided to sit down and give it a full listen again (I hadn't done that probably since it came out). I wanted to give you some of my thoughts relistening to the album.
Musictheprp.com

Corey Taylor Is Nearly Done Tracking His Vocals For Slipknot’s New Album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has been winding down tracking his parts for the band’s highly-anticipated seventh studio album. Speaking recently as part of a virtual interview recorded for this year’s ‘Galaxy Con‘, Taylor, who is recovering from COVID-19, revealed that he has roughly three songs left to finish recording. He...
Public Healthwmmr.com

Corey Taylor Suspects He Got COVID From ‘Selfish’ Person Who Ignored Protocols at Solo Shows

Corey Taylor is one of many rock stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of late. In a new interview, he speculates as to how he contracted the virus. Speaking in an interview with Billy D that was part of GalaxyCon, Taylor said regarding testing positive, “I try to keep my mask up the entire time. You try to trust that people are vaccinated or they’re masking up and social distancing and at least testing negative before they go to something like that. And sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that. I think that’s what happened to me. Somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick.”
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Metallica Will Give an Instructional ‘Master Class’ in Guitar

Metallica next year are scheduled to lead what's essentially a "master class" in guitar instruction via the virtual music lesson platform Yousician. It will be a part of Yousician's first-ever artist-partnered Spotlight series, which launches on Friday (Aug. 27). The virtual lessons feature interactive elements powered by real-time feedback technology.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA Streams Second Episode Of The Black Album Podcast

Metallica is now streaming the second episode of their Metallica Podcast, whose first eight episodes are dedicated entirely to the creation and impact of The Black Album. This one is all about the band working with producer Bob Rock, and how much of a shift it was for them. "We...

