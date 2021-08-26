Corey Taylor calls Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ “the perfect heavy metal album”

Corey Taylor is one of many rock stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of late. In a new interview, he speculates as to how he contracted the virus. Speaking in an interview with Billy D that was part of GalaxyCon, Taylor said regarding testing positive, “I try to keep my mask up the entire time. You try to trust that people are vaccinated or they’re masking up and social distancing and at least testing negative before they go to something like that. And sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that. I think that’s what happened to me. Somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick.”