Corey Taylor calls Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ “the perfect heavy metal album”
Corey Taylor has spoken out in praise of Metallica’s classic ‘Master Of Puppets’, hailing it as “the perfect heavy metal album”. The Slipknot frontman is one of many artists set to lend a cover to the Metallica-curated tribute to their iconic self-titled fifth record, commonly known as ‘The Black Album’. Sitting down with Knotfest though, Taylor instead shared his love for the metal icons’ third album from 1986, ‘Master of Puppets’.www.nme.com
