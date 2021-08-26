Cancel
Can I travel to Dubai? Latest Covid rules and practical guidance

By Charlotte Johnstone,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai is on the amber list. This means that, since August 8, fully vaccinated Britons returning to the UK from Dubai no longer have to quarantine on arrival. The emirate reopened its borders in July 2020. However, its quarantine-free status for UK travellers ended in January after the UAE was added to the UK’s 'red list' of countries. Travellers returning from the UAE, including Dubai, were subjected to 10 days of hotel quarantine at a cost of up to £1,750 per person – this has since been dropped.

TravelBBC

Covid travel: Latest changes begin as seven countries go green

People travelling to the UK from Canada and Denmark will not need to isolate as the UK's latest Covid travel rules have come into force. Finland, Switzerland, the Azores, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are also on the "green list" as of 04:00 BST. Travellers from newly red-listed Thailand and Montenegro now...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Canada Bans Passenger Flights From Morocco

The Canadian government has announced that it is suspending all direct commercial and private passenger flights from Morocco. Effective until at least the end of September. The ban goes into effect at 00:01 EDT on August 29th. In accordance, airlines have already started to cancel flights. Morocco flights suspended. On...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, but the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words. A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome,...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes as US airline mask rule extended to January

A new Covid testing method which takes just 10 minutes could speed up testing for travel, say developers from the University of Birmingham.The test, known as the Exponential Amplification Reaction (EXPAR) method, was found to be just as sensitive as PCR or LAMP testing, currently used in hospital settings - with results appearing within 10 minutes of a sample being given. The test “can be deployed at entertainment venues, airport arrival terminals, and in remote settings where clinical testing laboratories are not available,” states the University’s website, adding that developers are now seeking commercial partners for rapid licensing,...
WorldBe My Travel Muse

10 Tips for Solo Female Travel in Dubai

This guest post is by Monica Chapon, a California-based desert enthusiast. Exploring the Middle East can often feel intimidating for travelers, and even more so for solo women. While I personally love to travel throughout this region, I can certainly understand the hesitancy! This is a very misunderstood part of...
Travelcntraveller.com

What are the Covid rules in the UK? Travel, masks and more

Monday 19 July 2021 is the date all Covid restrictions were lifted in England, with Scotland following from Monday 9 August, but what exactly are the new rules? From mask-wearing to overseas travel, here's what you need to know. Rules on travel from the UK. Following the initial introduction of...
Worldtravelweekly.com

Turks and Caicos again updates Covid rules for travelers

The Turks and Caicos has updated its entry regulations for the second time in four days. The new protocols take effect Sept. 1. Three more vaccines will be accepted in addition to Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. These are Comirnaty, Spikevax and Vaxzevria. Proof of vaccination in the...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

Can I go to New Zealand? Rules for travelling from the UK

New Zealand’s borders are currently closed to nearly all international arrivals, despite the country being on the UK’s green list. When will we be able to travel there again? Here’s what we know. Is New Zealand on the green list?. Yes. That means that any UK resident or citizen in...
Middle Easttravelnoire.com

Traveling to the UAE? Here's Some Of The Best Local Food In Dubai

If you’re planning a trip to Dubai and wondering what’s on the menu, we’ve got you covered from breakfast to dessert. And you’re in for a mouthwatering extravaganza. Meat, fish, and rice are the backbone Emirati cuisine, particularly lamb and chicken. But they’re also very generous with the herbs and spices, which should be very pleasing to the palate of those looking for deep flavor. Even if you’re not a foodie, you’re probably going to have a fave dish by the end of your vacation. Looking for the best local food in Dubai? Here are eight options.
Traveltravelmole.com

Hong Kong tightens Covid travel rules from 16 countries

Hong Kong has strengthened travel restrictions from 16 countries. Just a few weeks after starting to ease some Covid curbs, the HK government is imposing an extended 21-day quarantine for travellers and residents arriving from several high risk countries. It includes from the US, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Greece...
Vantage, WASeattle Times

Can I reschedule my Vantage Africa tour, or will I lose my money? | Travel Troubleshooter

When Vantage Travel cancels Rick Knee’s trip to Africa, it rebooks him on a new tour. But now he can’t go. Is his money lost?. Q: Almost two years ago, I booked an Africa trip through Vantage Travel, which was supposed to depart in June 2020. Vantage canceled the trip because of COVID-19. The company re-registered me with the same group, scheduled to leave in September. When I asked why Vantage didn’t give me any other options or offer a refund, a representative told me she assumed I would just go along with the group.
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

British Airways Holidays extends double tier points offer

British Airways Holidays has extended its current double tier points offer until the end of March 2022. As previously reported, the promotion was originally running until the end of September, but has now been extended for holiday packages booked by March 22, 2022, and departing by March 31, 2022. The...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Making families queue for over three hours to enter the UK is not ok': Fury as holidaymakers are stranded at Border Control amid stringent Covid checks

Chaos struck Heathrow Airport today as hundreds of passengers queued for more than three hours to get through passport control with no social distancing. Passengers were left furious as they stood in line for hours at Terminals 2 and 5 to pass through stringent Covid checks at Border Control, with some calling on management to 'get more staff on desk'.
Travelsouthfloridareporter.com

7 Nifty Tips to Make Business Travel to London Easy

London, a truly multi-cultural city, is popular among tourists and travelers, and businessmen. It is no surprise to see millions of people from all across the world travel to London for business meetings and conferences. Those businessmen and businesswomen, who are frequently in London on a day trip can. take...
Travelsimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines And Philippine Airlines Receive Hong Kong Bans

**UPDATE 30/08/21 @ 14:56 UTC: Statement from Philippine Airlines added; details below.**. Turkish Airlines and Philippine Airlines are temporarily banned from flying to Hong Kong from Istanbul and Manila, respectively. The penalties follow events on August 27th that saw two flights arriving in Hong Kong with three coronavirus positive passengers each.
LifestylePosted by
pymnts

Lufthansa to Add More Flights for Business Travelers

Lufthansa is bolstering its number of flights as well as its catering capabilities to try and garner more respect, a Reuters report says. Lufthansa has recently fallen on hard times, like many other airlines which took a hit in the wake of the pandemic. The airline reportedly has been carrying around 50 percent of the passengers it had been in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

