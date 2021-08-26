‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Upstate doctors update on rise of COVID cases
UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Health officials in the Upstate met on Thursday to discuss COVID-19, saying several hospitals are within reach of a dire situation. Speakers included Dr. Surabhi Gaur, Chief Medical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Greenville, Dr. Wendell James, Chief Clinical Officer, Prisma Health in the Upstate, Dr. Matt Logan, Chief Medical Officer, Self Regional Healthcare, Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer-Quality, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and Dr. Brad Mock, Chief Medical Officer, AnMed Health.www.wspa.com
