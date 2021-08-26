Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Mosquito Coast’ Star Melissa George Signs With Inspire Entertainment

By Justin Kroll
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XzI2_0bdmg0BC00

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa George , who stars on the Apple TV+ original series, Mosquito Coast , has signed with Inspire Entertainment for management.

Over the years, George has starred in a variety of hit shows that were both critical and commercially successful. Those include In Treatment for which she was Golden Globe Nominated, The Slap -where she was the only actress to appear in both the Australian and US versions of the show as well as recurring roles in The Good Wife and Greys Anatomy.

As for Mosquito Coast, the show earned George some of the best reviews of her career. The show was quickly given a renewal following its premiere and is expected to start shooting its second season soon.

She was also recently seen in Hulu’s The First as well as Netflix’s The Eddy. On the film side some of her credits include David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive , Mikael Hafstrom’s Derailed and David Slade’s 30 Days of Night.

She continues to be repped by The Gersh Agency and lawyered by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
David Slade
Person
Melissa George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspire Entertainment#Golden Globe Nominated#Australian#Hulu#The Gersh Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney. Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders...
TV & VideosWTKR

The stars of Disney's "Spin" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Multitalented actress Avantika stars as Rhea, a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her true love - creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Rhea's life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family, which includes her grandmother Asha, played by critically acclaimed actress Meera Syal. Both stars of the show join us to talk about the series and what to expect in the upcoming episodes.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘SurrealEstate’s Adam Korson Signs With Link Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: SurrealEstate‘s Adam Korson has signed with Link Entertainment for talent management. Korson can currently be seen in the series regular role of Father Phil Orley on the new Syfy drama series SurrealEstate from Blue Ice Pictures. He can also be seen as the lead in the Peter “Drago” Tiemann-directed indie creature feature The Stairs. Korson, perhaps is best known for his role as Harry Dacosta in Seed, which aired for two seasons on the CW. He also appeared recently in a recurring role on Teachers and in Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone. His other previous credits include guest-starring roles on Lucifer and Longmire. Korson continues to be repped by Buchwald and attorney Don Steel.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Joins Newest Wes Anderson Movie (Exclusive)

Scarlett Johansson is going from the worlds of Marvel to the world of Wes Anderson. The Black Widow star is the latest big name to join the filmmaker’s new movie, currently before cameras in Spain. The movie has enlisted the usual repertoire of Anderson thespians — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton — but it also features high-profile newcomers, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks among them. Rupert Friend is also on the roll call. Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps, and Johansson’s character details were not revealed. Anderson is expected to wrap...
New York City, NYMTV

Star Finding Inspiration In New York Museums

Who’s Watching? introduces a rising screen star, who details their latest role, and how they got there, in their own words. Kicking it off is the actress Ella Rubin, a filmmaking major who is balancing college with concurrent roles in Netflix’s drama The Chair, about the faults of academia at a university’s English department led by Sandra Oh’s Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, and HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot.
MoviesComicBook

George R.R. Martin Producing Night of the Cooters, Vincent D'Onofrio Directing and Starring

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting years for author George R.R. Martin to deliver the next novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series of books, with the wait seemingly about to get a little bit longer, as he's working with director and star Vincent D'Onofrio to produce the short film Night of the Cooters, based on the Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel of the same name. Martin announced the project earlier this week on his blog, noting that he thinks the project will ultimately run 20-30 minutes and will feature a blend of both live-action and animation.
TV & VideosWTKR

"Evil" series star Aasif Mandvi on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Aasif Mandvi currently stars on “Evil”, which returns for Part 2 of its second season on Paramount+ on August 29. As Evil’s resident techie/skeptic, Ben, he works with priest-in-training David (Mike Colter) and female psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers) as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Mandvi joins us to talk about what to expect from the upcoming season and share some behind-the-scenes details.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Dave Franco Sets ‘Somebody I Use To Know’ As Next Directing Job At Amazon With Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons Set To Star

EXCLUSIVE: After making his directing debut with the thriller The Rental, Dave Franco has found his next project to helm as he has come on to direct Somebody I Use To Know for Amazon Studios. Insiders also tell Deadline that Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons are on board to star. Brie also co-wrote the script with Franco and the film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler. Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton will exec produce. The film follows...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Dead Ringers’ Amazon Series Casts Jennifer Ehle, Emily Meade (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Ringers” series at Amazon has added both Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade in recurring roles, Variety has learned. They join previously announced series lead Rachel Weisz as well as cast members Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford and Jeremy Shamos. The series was announced at the streaming service in August 2020 with a straight-to-series order. It is a modern update of the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name. The series version will see Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Vampire Academy’: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves & Kieron Moore Among 10 Cast In Peacock YA Drama Series

Class is in session for Peacock’s Vampire Academy from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, which has found its main cast for the YA drama based on Richelle Mead’s book series. Joining as series regulars are Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat), Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal, Five Points), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Sex Education), André Dae Kim (Degrassi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), J. August Richards (Angel, Generation), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (West End’s Cyrano de Bergerac and King Lear), Mia McKenna-Bruce (West End’s Billy Elliot The Musical, The Dumping Ground), Rhian Blundell (Torchwood: Believe, Doctor Who: The Dread of Night), Jonetta Kaiser...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Vampire Academy' Series at Peacock Sets Main Cast, Directors

The show, based on the book series by Richelle Mead, will star Sisi Stringer, Daniele Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. In addition, Bille Woodruff will direct the first first episode. Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz and series co-creator Julie Plec will also direct episodes in the first season.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Ewan McGregor & Ethan Hawke Team For ‘Raymond And Ray’ At Apple Original Films

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are set to headline the feature Raymond and Ray for Apple Original Films about two half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging. Rodrigo García (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs) will write and direct and Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity and Roma) will produce with Bonnie Curtis (Saving Private Ryan, Albert Nobbs) and Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs, To the Bone). Curtis...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Dave Franco To Helm “Somebody”

Actor Dave Franco has been set to direct the indie romantic comedy “Somebody I Used to Know” at Amazon Studios. Franco and his actress wife Alison Brie co-wrote the script with Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons to star in the Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures film. “GLOW”...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Art Biopic ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Features Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman & Nick Cave Cameos

The British film “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” will be heading to the Toronto International Film Festival to make its premiere soon. Directed by Will Shape (Channel 4’s “Flowers” series), the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Intimidation Game“) as the titular Victorian-era artist, known for his eccentric obsession with drawing strange-looking cats.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy