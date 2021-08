It’s long felt as if Javon Wims has been skating on thin ice in Chicago. The 2018 seventh-round pick hasn’t taken the steps in his development that some might have come to expect from a player with such a unique prospect background. But on top of that, his double-punching of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the Bears’ regular-season loss to the Saints, as well as his touchdown drop in the playoff loss, put the Georgia product under a microscope. Sprinkle in a few missteps in this preseason, and it all adds up to what once felt inevitable actually happening: