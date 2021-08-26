Summer Sunday Strolls, Bike Tours of Spa Stake Park

Saratoga Springs — Join Gloria May on Sunday, August 29 for Summer Sunday Stroll Women of Greenridge. Learn about the prominent and influential women, as well as the ordinary, who are buried in Greenridge Cemetery and whose life stories tell the history of Saratoga Springs. This tour will last approximately 2 hours due to the distance covered. Sponsored by LaBrake Memorials, the tour meets at the Sackett Gates entrance of Greenridge Cemetery located on Lincoln Avenue. Limited tickets remain – purchase online at saratogapreservation.org.