Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga Springs, NY

Summer Sunday Strolls, Bike Tours of Spa Stake Park

By Saratoga TODAY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaratoga Springs — Join Gloria May on Sunday, August 29 for Summer Sunday Stroll Women of Greenridge. Learn about the prominent and influential women, as well as the ordinary, who are buried in Greenridge Cemetery and whose life stories tell the history of Saratoga Springs. This tour will last approximately 2 hours due to the distance covered. Sponsored by LaBrake Memorials, the tour meets at the Sackett Gates entrance of Greenridge Cemetery located on Lincoln Avenue. Limited tickets remain – purchase online at saratogapreservation.org.

www.saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Walking Tours#Skidmore College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy