Young Thug's "Floyd Mayweather" Was A Six-Minute Trap Epic
In the opening track of Young Thug's high-spirited debut album So Much Fun, the eclectic Atlanta artist rapped, "Had to wear the dress 'cause I had a stick." And unless you were just now tuning into Young Thug's frequency, you already knew what he was referencing: the iconic cover of his 2016 mixtape Jeffery, in which the towering rapper sported a kimono-style dress designed by Italian designer Alessandro Trincone.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 1