Mobvista Obtains SOC2 Type 2 Report From KPMG, Remains Compliant With Data Security and Privacy Protection Standards
The soc2 Report Is Recognized as the World’s Most Authoritative and Professional Report on Data Security and Privacy. Mobvista, a technology platform providing a unified stack of SaaS products and services, announced today it has received the SOC2 Type 2 report. This news follows Mobvista’s recent SOC2 Type 1 review which was completed in Q3, 2020. Following this, the SOC2 Type 2 then observes and assesses how effective those controls are over an extended period of time.aithority.com
