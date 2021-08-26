Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIN6f_0bdmeYvp00

The Giants don't have to reduce their 80-man roster to 53 men until next Tuesday, but they've already gotten a head start in doing so by trading kicker Ryan Santoso to the Carolina Panthers.

First reported by Newsday, the trade will see the Giants get a conditional seventh-round draft pick if Santoso is on the Panthers' roster for at least two games this season.

Santoso signed as an undrafted free agent with Detroit before trying his hand in the CFL.

He then came back to the NFL with the Titans, went back to the CFL, and then landed with the Giants, who kept him as their reserve kicker/punter in the event COVID-19 hit any of their starters (which it did during the bye week).

This summer, Santoso has converted two PATs (he did not have a field goal attempt). Santoso also put his strong leg on display in kickoffs, sending all five of his kickoffs this summer into the end zone for touchbacks (tied for third in the league this summer), with an average hang time of 4.14 seconds, according to Pro Football Focus.

Santoso, who has kicked in two games, is one of three kickoff specialists this summer to not have any of his kickoffs returned, joining Chicago's Cairo Santos and New England's Quinn Nordin for that accomplishment.

The Giants will recoup $783,750 against this year's cap as part of the transaction.

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
123
Followers
637
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nfl#Titans#American Football#New York Giants Trade#The Carolina Panthers#Newsday#Nfl#Cfl#Pro Football Focus
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

New York Giants release former Alabama LB

Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLUSA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Trim Five from Roster

The Giants trimmed their roster to get to the NFL limit of 80 ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. New York waived/injured tight end Cole Hikutini (hip) and defensive back Montre Hartage (shoulder). They also terminated the contract of long snapper Carson Tinker. Hikutini suffered a hip injury in the...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLpff.com

New York Giants trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers trade former second-round tackle Greg Little to Miami Dolphins

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have swung trades as they attempt to whittle their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. cutdown deadline. The New York Giants traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Josh Jackson, a source told PFF. The trade was first reported by Matt Lombardo of Fansided.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Massive ‘Melee’ Apparently Breaks Out During Patriots-Giants Practice

Since the start of training camp, the New York Giants have fought themselves, the Cleveland Browns and, now, the New England Patriots. Members of the Giants’ defensive line and the Patriots’ offensive line apparently got into a huge brawl during Wednesday’s joint practice at Gillette Stadium. The fight started during 1-on-1 linemen drills and led to New England’s offensive line running a lap with coach Carmen Bricillo.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

New York Giants Predictions for 2021

The 2020 season was absolutely sickening for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants offense. They averaged only 17.5 points per game. Only the New York Jets were worse last year. Jones regressed significantly in the touchdown department. He finished with only 11 touchdowns after having 24 the season before....
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants News & Rumors: Sterling Shepard Trade? Saquon Barkley Injury Update + Ryan Santoso Traded

New York Giants rumors and news today include the latest on Saquon Barkley. Will the Giants’ start running back be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season? The Giants have traded kicker Ryan Santoso and we’ve got the trade details of the Panthers-Giants deal. But are the Giants done dealing? Could WR Sterling Shepard be next on the trade block? New York Giants news focuses on an injury update for Saquon Barkley. The Giants are hoping Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1 and he’s made his return to team drills in Giants training camp.
Posted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Traded For A New Kicker

Kicker has been a bit of a problem for the Carolina Panthers thus far. Starting kicker Joey Slye has missed two field goals and an extra point in preseason games, so the team has traded for some competition. According to Panthers insider Joe Person, the Panthers have traded for New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy