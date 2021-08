GTA Online is almost eight years old, but its ability to generate Rockstar Games money means the developer continues to support it. When this support will come to an end, remains to be seen, but it won't be anytime soon. Speaking to GTA Net, Rockstar Games teased that it has a few things it's working on for GTA Online that players will see later this year, including new Halloween content. Adding to this, Rockstar Games teased Grand Theft Auto fans that it also has some "exciting new updates" coming beyond 2021.