The Best Of The John Kincade Show 8-26-2021

It’s a big week for the Phillies as they return from a rough West Coast trip that saw them get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phils now have 6 straight home games, 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays and 4 more against the Diamondbacks, and boy do they need a good showing. Right now the Atlanta Braves are leading the NL East by 4.5 games, and have been red hot for the past couple weeks, so if the Phillies want to stay alive, they need to start making inroads now. The Rays are far from pushovers; they lead the AL East and were the American League’s representative in the World Series last year. That being said, Zack Wheeler is scheduled to throw in game 2 against Tampa Bay, so regardless of how the opener goes later today, the Phils should be able to steal one of those two games. Worth noting, the Rays have given up 100 more runs on the road this season than at home. Hopefully thanks to this, Rhys Hoskins and company can continue the hot hitting they showed off on Sunday against the Padres.