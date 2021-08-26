Removing lead pipes: A once-in-a-generation opportunity

In Flint, Mich., parents still bring their kids to the Hurley Children’s Hospital clinic, worried about the long-term consequences of the city’s lead in the water crisis on their children’s development, learning and health. But while Flint was a signature environmental disaster of our time, it was not the first, the last nor the worst lead-in-water crisis. There are an estimated 9 million to 12 million lead service lines threatening the health of residents of all 50 states, but we now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to prevent what happened in Flint from happening again, by meeting President Biden ’s call to remove 100 percent of these underground ticking time bombs.