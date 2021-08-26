Cancel
Lakeside Software Names Michael Grossi as New CEO

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Appointment of Lakeside’s New CEO Coincides With the Company’s Next Phase of Growth as It Opens Boston Headquarters. Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), today announces that Michael Grossi has been named chief executive officer. Grossi brings more than 30 years of expertise across leading software technology segments and verticals, and over the past 5 years, has led transformative growth across private, public, and private-equity B2B software companies. Additionally, Lakeside Software is opening a new Boston office that will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters. Located in Boston’s Downtown Financial District at 2 Oliver Street, this move serves to further accelerate Lakeside’s hiring plans and expedite Lakeside Software’s growth and expansion.

