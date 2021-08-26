Lakeside Software Names Michael Grossi as New CEO

August 30, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Partnership has named Bemetra Simmons as its new president and CEO. Simmons will replace Rick Homans, who announced his plans to step down as CEO in March from the regional research and public policy organization. Simmons will assume the top role on Sept.27, according to the Partnership's announcement. Simmons currently serves as the chief strategy and operations officer for United Way Suncoast, where she oversees core operations functions, including facilitating a Covid-19 emergency response process which resulted in the disbursement of $1.6 million in emergency relief to area nonprofits. In assuming the lead role at the Partnership, she will continue to work closely with United Way Suncoast, most notably as collaborating partners on the State of the Region initiative, the release read.