Automation Anywhere Accelerates RPA Adoption With New Resources for Citizen Developers and Seasoned Automation Experts
New RPA Maturity Assessment Tool Helps Customers Maximize Return on Intelligent Automation. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), introduced a new RPA Maturity Assessment tool, along with expanded training and other resources, to simplify how automation teams, business leaders, and citizen developers adopt, deploy, and scale intelligent automation.aithority.com
Comments / 0