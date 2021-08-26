Cancel
Automation Anywhere Accelerates RPA Adoption With New Resources for Citizen Developers and Seasoned Automation Experts

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

New RPA Maturity Assessment Tool Helps Customers Maximize Return on Intelligent Automation. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), introduced a new RPA Maturity Assessment tool, along with expanded training and other resources, to simplify how automation teams, business leaders, and citizen developers adopt, deploy, and scale intelligent automation.

