Increasing Vehicle Production May Not Be Enough To Satisfy Demand

 4 days ago
Much like the freight industry, the past couple of years have been a roller coaster for the automotive industry. Surging demand, parts shortages and shifting consumer buying patterns — all influenced by the coronavirus pandemic — have turned the industry on its head. Shortages are beginning to let up, pointing to a looming surge in new vehicle production. Still, the instability is expected to continue even after long-awaited new vehicles begin to hit lots later this year.

