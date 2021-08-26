Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for central Minnesota. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Meeker; Stearns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Meeker, northwestern McLeod, southwestern Stearns, northeastern Renville and eastern Kandiyohi Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Belgrade to 5 miles southwest of Atwater to near Bird Island. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Willmar, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Cold Spring, Olivia, Rockville, Paynesville, Dassel, Richmond, New London, Spicer and Atwater. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 76 and 112. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 77 and 86. U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota near mile marker 6. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 94 and 97, near mile marker 124, and between mile markers 129 and 144. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH