Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster Ted Davis retires from role

Ted Davis, who has served as the Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster since 1997, has retired from his role, the team announced today. “This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” said Davis. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”