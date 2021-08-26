Cancel
Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Qumu Corporation (QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the availability of on-demand video transcriptions, as well as AI-enabled, automatic captioning for on-demand video—all from the Qumu platform. These new functions give users additional options for how they can consume content, driving productivity and enabling them to more easily manage their video libraries.

