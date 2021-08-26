Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience
Qumu Corporation (QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the availability of on-demand video transcriptions, as well as AI-enabled, automatic captioning for on-demand video—all from the Qumu platform. These new functions give users additional options for how they can consume content, driving productivity and enabling them to more easily manage their video libraries.aithority.com
Comments / 0