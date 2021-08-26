Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Latina Self Care Routines That Will Give Your Hair Life

By Sephora
Posted by 
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s face it, familia, while quarantine has been all kinds of monotonous, it’s also been good for a couple of things. For example, all that extra “Me” time has done wonders for our self care routines. Without the usual socialization to look forward to, we’ve embraced our beauty and wellness drills in order to remind us about life’s little joys. It’s a reminder that, no matter what the world is facing, there are all kinds of luxuries left to explore.

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Texture#Vitamins#Hair Types#Zoom#Fable Mane#Edelweiss#Mani Pedi#Desde Casa#Olaplex Bond Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

10 Reasons Your Hair Color Is Making You Look Washed Out

You’ve probably been there before: You slightly tweak your color, and all of a sudden, your skin looks kind of “lackluster.” Here’s what the experts say cause it, and the easy ways to correct it. 1 / 10. You Didn’t Adjust Your Shade Slow Enough. As AJ Lordet, eSalon’s east...
Hair CarePosted by
DFW Community News

Embrace your hair as you age with Hair Biology

This post is sponsored by Hair Biology but all thoughts and opinions are my own. I think we can all agree that our hair changes as we get older. It’s easy to feel like we need to reverse the clock and strive to get our youthful hair back. Thanks to a new brand, Hair Biology, we can embrace our hair as we age. Hair Biology offers a variety of haircare products for whatever type of hair you have. Their products are specifically created for women 50+ dealing with the four main hair challenges we face: dryness, thinning, greying and quality. Let’s take a look at their products and why it’s my new favorite shampoo and why it’s empowering to embrace out age!
Skin CareElite Daily

Here's Why This Gentle Cleanser Is The One Thing Your Skin-Care Routine Is Missing

A great cleanser is the cornerstone of an effective skin care routine — however, finding the right face wash isn't always cut and dry. This is because some formulas contain harsh ingredients that strip the skin of moisture and necessary oils, leaving it thirsty for hydration and exacerbating conditions like acne and eczema. So, what makes a great cleanser? If you ask us, we say above all, look for gentle hydrating ingredients that effectively cleanse, but also nourish the skin so it stays calm and balanced.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

How to treat dandruff in afro hair, according to a top trichologist

The right approach for your texture. When it comes to giving our scalps the love they really deserve, one size doesn't fit all. And, if we're treating dandruff (which happens to the best of us), we need to take into consideration the condition of our scalp, as well as the texture of our hair to make sure we don't soothe one by compromising the other. That's why curly girls will need to take a different approach to girls with straighter hair.
Hair CareOne Green Planet

IGK Hair Care Adds Vegan Hair Product to Their Line

Haircare brand IGK just released a vegan hair care product called Best Life 100% Plant-Powered Nourishing Hair Oil. This product is formulated to deliver moisture and deep hydration to hair, restoring softness and strength without weighing hair down or leaving a lingering residue behind. It can be used on damp or dry hair and can be used in combination with other hair care products.
Skin CareRefinery29

The Key To A Long-Lasting Glow Starts With Your Skin-Care Routine — Here’s How

Sometimes, achieving a glowy look can be as simple as swiping some pearly highlighter atop your cheekbones and calling it a day. But to get a glow that can last — and even thrive — after long days spent staring at screens, you'll need to start with your skin-care routine. That means getting to know your specific skin-care needs, seeking out the right ingredients, and personalizing your routine in a way that works for you.
Los Angeles, CANYLON

Why Doing My Brows Is Now An Essential Part Of My Self-Care Routine

Alex Michael May started her journey as a blogger with a mission in mind: to cultivate a safe space for creativity while curating content that allows her to be the big sister she wishes she had as she started her creative journey in Los Angeles. The Nebraska-native shares this in a two-minute video on her YouTube channel. Her tagline on both her Instagram and TikTok pages reminds her community she is their "virtual BFF." With 138,000 followers on Instagram and 117,000 followers on TikTok, May has stayed true to her commitment and continues to encourage and uplift her growing community.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Hair Care Tips for Busy Moms

Many moms lead lives that have busy and hectic schedules. Between taking care of the kids, household chores, work and running errands, they often forget to take care of themselves. One area that is often neglected is hair care. This blog post will provide simple beauty tips for caring for your hair as a busy mom.
Hair Carethecut.com

The Natural-Hair-Care Pioneer Turned Perfumer

Scientific studies confirm that, of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In “Scent Memories,” the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. Next up is Anu Prestonia, natural-hair-care pioneer and the founder of the famed natural hair salon Khamit Kinks. Throughout...
Hair Careprimewomen.com

Give Yourself a Gray Hair Makeover

As your hair’s pigment seemingly evaporates into thin air, you might notice that your favorite makeup and clothing colors no longer look as good on you as they once did. That’s because gray hair, whether salt and pepper, silver, or pure white, tends to have a cooler undertone, which changes how your tried-and-true color palette works. The best way to recapture the contrast is: Do a little sleuthing.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Superior Hair Care has new stylist

KAMIAH — There’s a new face at Superior Hair Care. Jackie Richards is a new stylist at the established hair care business, located at 110 2nd Street, Kamiah. She will work alongside stylist Vicky Williams at the salon. Richards specializes in haircuts, colors, perms or straightening, pedicures, gel nails, manicures,...
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

Emily DiDonato Drops Her Skin Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For Emily DiDonato, beauty is a job. And it's one she takes very seriously. The 30-year-old has been modeling since she was 16, and she's surrounded by beauty products (and advice on how to use them) every single day. Fed up with navigating the over-crowded skin care market, she launched Covey, a curated skin care line of just three products, earlier this year alongside her best friend Christina Garcia.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Type 2 Hair: Our Full Guide To Styling & Caring For Curly Hair

You likely know how to classify your hair type under broad strokes—is it stick straight, loose waves, springy curls, or lush kinks and coils? Certainly a good place to start. But as any hair care fanatic would know, there are several other, smaller classifications that can help you better care for and style your hair. Enter hair types, which range from 1 (straight) to 4c (tight kinks). These subtypes can help us further describe hair using a common language so we can better understand what's happening on our heads. Here, we're looking at Type 2, or the wavy end of the spectrum.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

33 Best Skin-Care Products For Acne, From Sunscreens to Spot Treatments

You've probably experienced acne at one point or another in your life — be it in your teens, a bit later as an adult, only once a month during your period, or after forgetting to wash off your makeup at night. The fact of the matter is, acne is something around 85 percent of people ages 12 to 24 have dealt with, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. With that in mind, we could all use a good acne-fighting skin-care product or two — even if you only have to reach for it once in a blue moon.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's How to Incorporate Limpiezas Into Your Self-Care Routine

It's 2021, and prioritizing self-care has become more normalized than ever. We exercise, do yoga, meditate, and take vitamins, but still, most of us don't practice limpias (aka spiritual hygiene), which are vital to our physical bodies and spirit. The term "limpia" in this context describes the various methods and modalities that countless societies and cultures use to rebalance energy and remove unwanted vibes. "Sometimes we can't even step into our power fully because we have energetic blockages," Dr. Griselda Rodriguez-Solomon of Brujas of Brooklyn told POPSUGAR Latina. "Limpias, whether through smoke, liquid, chanting, or sitting under the tree, are the best ways to clear your electromagnetic field of blockages so that you can hear what your calling is a little better."
Beauty & FashionHOT 97

Be Your Best Self with Bevel!

For too long men have been expected to accept the bare minimum when it comes to grooming. Bevel is breaking the mold, offering an elite line of grooming products and equipment meant to service men’s needs. Today, Bevel has a full head-to-toe product line for your hair, skin, body and beard needs made with the best ingredients.
Hair Careirvineweekly.com

The Skincare and Hair Care Benefits of CBD

This article was originally published on Can CBD Do That. To view the original article, click here. You can find a large number of skincare and hair care products infused with CBD. The benefits of CBD for protecting skin and promoting hair growth is now being widely approved across the world. A lot of products are now infused with CBD, as a lot of people prefer CBD skincare and hair care products rather than other products that are commonly available in the market. So the popularity of CBD in this field is now greatly increasing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy