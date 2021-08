When Scott Caldwell comes on the field for the New England Revolution in 2021, there’s usually one reason why. Caldwell has taken on the role of a closer serving as a defensive midfield option who can come into games and lock down wins. Primarily coming off the bench, New England is now 8-0-0 when Caldwell makes an appearance in a match. He’s the Revs version of Jonathan Papelbon (or Mariano Rivera for this Yankees fan).