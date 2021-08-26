Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Victoria Mahoney to Direct Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard' Sequel

By Rebecca Rubin
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Old Guard” premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and, by the streaming service’s vague metrics, appears to have been a hit, garnering 78 million views in its first four weeks. Along with Theron, the returning cast will include KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
Luca Marinelli
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
Greg Rucka
Person
David Ellison
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Old Guard#Direct Charlize Theron#The Old Guard#Paramount#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEscapist Magazine

The Old Guard 2 Is in Development at Netflix

The Old Guard was a big hit for Netflix and really some of the only big blockbuster action we got during the pandemic. We already knew the studio was looking to turn the film into a franchise, but now it is official as Netflix has announced that The Old Guard 2 is in production. The Charlize Theron-starring film will have Victoria Mahoney directing this time as Gina Prince-Bythewood has become too busy to do the sequel, but she will stay on as a producer.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY filmmaker to direct ‘Murder Mystery’ sequel with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston: Buzz

CNY filmmaker to direct ‘Murder Mystery’ sequel with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. Central New York filmmaker Jeremy Garelick is set to direct a sequel to the 2019 Netflix movie “Murder Mystery,” according to The Wrap. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are expected to return for the fast-tracked film, which will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean on a script from James Vanderbilt, according to Deadline. Garelick, who founded Liverpool, N.Y.-based production company American High and directed Vince Vaughn’s “The Binge” in the Syracuse area, previously wrote “The Break-Up” starring Vaughn and Aniston.
TV ShowsComicBook

Netflix's Old Guard Sequel Moving Forward With New Director

The Old Guard was a massive hit for Netflix in 2020, breaking multiple records and becoming one of the streamer's most popular original films to date, so it's no surprise that a sequel is on the way. While the sequel has been in development for a while, Netflix revealed on Thursday that the project is officially moving forward, albeit with a new director at the helm. Gina Prince-Bythewood is stepping down as director of The Old Guard 2, though she'll be staying on as a producer of the next film. Netflix and Skydance have hired Victoria Mahoney as director of the sequel. Greg Rucka, who created the comic book with Leandro Fernandez, is returning to pen the screenplay.
MoviesGeekTyrant

THE BREAK-UP Writer Has Signed on to Direct a MURDER MYSTERY Sequel, With Sandler and Aniston in Talks to Return

The Break-Up writer Jeremy Garelick has signed on to direct a sequel to the Netflix rom-com Murder Mystery that starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The pair are expected to return, but have not yet signed deals on the second film. The script for the film was written by James Vanderbilt, and Garelick will do a polish. The fast tracked film will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean.
Vulture

The Old Guard Will Get the Old Sequel Treatment

Just like its protagonists, The Old Guard is regenerating. Netflix has greenlit a sequel, The Old Guard 2, following the original 2020 film, which starred Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of vigilante fighters who can’t be killed. According to Deadline, Theron, along with the film’s other main stars including Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Veronica Ngo, are set to return. ﻿And the film will once again be written by Greg Rucka, who penned the original graphic novel series. But Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood will not be back to helm the sequel, due to other commitments (although she’ll continue as a producer). Instead, Victoria Mahoney, who has directed episodes of The Morning Show and Grey’s Anatomy along with serving as second-unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will helm the sequel. “I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter,” Prince-Bythewood said in a statement to Deadline. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement — being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses,” Mahoney added. “Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Old Guard 2' Officially Coming to Netflix, Charlize Theron to Return

Netflix has officially greenlit a sequel to The Old Guard, with star Charlize Theron set to return. Stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as well, along with much of the acclaimed creative team. The sequel is expected to pick up the storyline from the original comic book right where the first movie left off.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron's The Old Guard 2 Has Taken A Big Step Forward At Netflix

Among last year’s more popular streaming offerings on the movies front was Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. It didn’t take long for sequel chatter to begin once the movie was released in July 2020, and this past January, it was reported that The Old Guard 2 had been greenlit. Now we’ve heard word that the sequel has taken a big step forward by hiring a director.
Moviesmetaflix.com

‘The Old Guard’ Gets a New Guard As Bythewood Is Out

Gina Prince-Bythewood is one of the most prominent working black directors in Hollywood at the moment. While her films like “Beyond the Lights” may not do well at the box office, they garner a lot of critical acclaim from those in the know about her. Even the Criterion Collection recognized her film “Love and Basketball” for its cultural and artistic significance.
MoviesComicBook

Netflix's We Can Be Heroes Sequel Being Directed by Robert Rodriguez Next Year

At the end of last year, Robert Rodriguez' new family film, We Can Be Heroes, hit Netflix and it was reported that 44 million households viewed the movie in its first couple of weeks on the streaming service. Due to the movie's success, it was no surprise to hear Rodriguez was in development with Netflix for a sequel. According to a new report from Collider, Rodriguez is officially directing the follow-up next year.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Old Guard 2: Netflix’s success returns with another director

The old guard it’s a movie of Netflix that surprised in 2020 for its technical quality and the spectacular story about a group of immortal people who try to help ordinary humans. Charlize Theron played Andy, the leader of this particular team that has been carrying out its heroic activities for a long time, but is soon to fall as a result of the curiosity of a former CIA agent.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Mad Max: Furiosa’s Anya Taylor-Joy Is Preparing To Take On Charlize Theron’s Role

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to notable roles in projects like Split and The Witch. But her acclaimed performance in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit truly turned heads, leading to future projects like the title role in the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa. And Taylor-Joy recently revealed how she’s preparing to take on Charlize Theron’s role.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Old Guard 2 sets returning cast, new director

Deadline is reporting that Netflix and Skydance have officially closed deals with Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Veronica Ngo to reprise their roles from last year’s The Old Guard for a sequel to the hit comic book adaptation. The sequel is being...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Candyman’: Nia DaCosta Becomes First Black Female Filmmaker To Open Pic To No. 1 At Domestic B.O.

With the $20.4M opening of Universal/MGM/Monkeypaw’s Candyman, director Nia DaCosta becomes the first Black female director to debut a movie in the No. 1 weekend spot at the domestic box office. At the same time, Candyman marks the second-highest grossing 3-day domestic weekend B.O. opening for a Black female director; that record owned by Ava DuVernay and her Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time which debuted in the No. 2 spot over the weekend of March 9-11, 2018 to $33.1M behind the fourth weekend of Black Panther which slotted No. 1 with $40.8M. DuVernay was the first Black female director to helm a $100M+...

Comments / 0

Community Policy