Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka has signed on with Tom Brady’s NFT company

By Mihiro Shimano
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

“Tom inspires me in so many ways."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmuRs_0bdmb2lb00
Naomi Osaka’s personal NFTs on Autograph range from $12-$100. Dylan Buell

Naomi Osaka, the 23-year-old tennis star, announced on Wednesday the launch of her first NFT collection as part of Autograph, a platform co-founded by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Osaka, who also joins Autograph’s advisory board, follows several other big-name athletes in joining Brady’s company, including golf legend Tiger Woods and former Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky, according to People. In August, Brady released his own NFTs.

“It seemed like a very cool opportunity, and when Tom Brady asked me to join the Advisory Board and create my own NFTs, I knew I couldn’t say no,” Osaka told the magazine.

Osaka told People that Brady’s offer to join the company was a “no-brainer.”

“Tom inspires me in so many ways as an athlete and an entrepreneur,” Osaka said. “He’s always rethinking the playbook and pushing boundaries while remaining so true to himself, which is something I try to do as well.”

Osaka’s personal NFTs on Autograph range from $12-$100, which are able to be purchased on Autograph.io or DraftKings Marketplace.

In April, Osaka and her sister, Mari Osaka, debuted their art as NFTs. Osaka is known for her interest in art and design, which can be seen with her collaboration with other companies such as her newest line with Levi’s.

The sisters sold their digital artworks, which were designed by Mari Osaka, and auctioned them off. Their five pieces sold for a total of $600,000, which was donated to The Play Academy.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Levi
Person
Mari Osaka
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Autograph#Patriots#Canadian#The Advisory Board#Naomiosaka#Draftkings Marketplace#The Play Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLHello Magazine

GMA's Michael Strahan sends a heartwarming tribute to someone special in his life

Good Morning America co-host and former professional football player, Michael Strahan, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his friend and business partner, Tom Brady, a happy birthday. Tom, who is married to Gisele Bundchen, turned 44. Michael posted a black-and-white photo of the two American football legends, where Michael...
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Says Titans' Ryan Tannehill Wasn't Subject of 'That Motherf--ker' Comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady said Ryan Tannehill was not the unnamed quarterback he previously criticized on HBO's The Shop. Brady discussed his admiration for the Tennessee Titans quarterback with reporters Wednesday:. The speculation came in June after Brady discussed last year's free agency, noting one team chose not...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Peyton Manning Feels About Tom Brady Attending Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Marcellus Wiley Says This QB is the Best of All-Time, Not Tom Brady

Tom Brady apparently still has one doubter in the debate over the best quarterback of all time, even after his record seventh Super Bowl victory in February. That doubter is former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and current FOX Sports personality Marcellus Wiley, who instead gives that distinction to Brady's longtime rival and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy