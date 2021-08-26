Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts

Parents across the country are pleading with pediatricians to allow their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved one COVID-19 vaccine—the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine—the vaccine is not yet recommended for use in those below the age of 12. More than that, the American Academy of Pediatrics has cautioned against the “use of COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12.”