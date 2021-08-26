Cancel
Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts

wliw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs she does ahead of every school year, Karen Schwind and the team of school nurses she manages in the New Braunfels Independent School District in central Texas spent a lot of time checking every student’s immunization records against the state’s database. The nurses also checked with parents and doctors’ offices to ensure all students had received their required shots for measles, mumps, diphtheria, meningitis and other childhood diseases before classes started.

Kids
Health
Society
Relationships
Vaccines
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Kidssouthfloridareporter.com

Younger Children May Be More Likely To Transmit SARS-Cov-2 Than Adolescents

The reopening of schools and the uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant has renewed concerns among parents and policymakers about the safety of children. Like adults, children and adolescents are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infections. Although a small number of children may develop...
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

Parents Beg Pediatricians To Vaccinate Their Children Under 12

Parents across the country are pleading with pediatricians to allow their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved one COVID-19 vaccine—the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine—the vaccine is not yet recommended for use in those below the age of 12. More than that, the American Academy of Pediatrics has cautioned against the “use of COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12.”
Royal Oak, MImetroparent.com

The Current CDC Vaccine Schedule for Children

Keeping measles, hepatitis and polio far away from children is every parent’s goal, and the best way to do that is to follow the immunization schedule put out every year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rita Patel, the program director of the pediatric residency at Beaumont Children’s...
Kidswirx.com

State Urges Parents To Get Kids Caught Up On Routine Vaccinations

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging parents to get their kids up to date on all of the routine vaccinations they’ll need for the start of school. Spokesperson Lynn Sutfin tells WSJM News kids have fallen behind. “During the pandemic, perhaps some of those routine checkups...
Lincoln, NEkbsi23.com

Doctors share “Back to School” tips for kids and parents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan of CHI Health can empathize with parents of young children who have to explain to their kids why they need to mask up when they go back to school. She is a parent of two elementary school children herself. “I have these talks...
HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The vaccinated are worried, and scientists don’t have answers

Anecdotes tell us what the data can’t: Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate. But exactly how often isn’t clear, nor is it certain how likely they are to spread the virus to others. And now, there’s growing concern that vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought.
Educationksl.com

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US school children

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. (J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press) WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supportsCOVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation.
KidsPosted by
North Carolina Health News

N.C. kids are going back to school. How many 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated?

With the start of school just days away for most districts, many 12- to 17-year-oldsare not vaccinated in North Carolina. Students ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine, but as of July 21, only 24% of North Carolinians aged 12-17 were fully vaccinated, according to state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen. By Aug. 16, that number has edged up to 29.3%.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Docs urge kids’ routine vaccinations after missed shots amid pandemic

Parents should contact pediatricians now for annual physicals, experts say, after pandemic-related closures spurred a marked decline in children’s routine immunizations. "Vaccines are a public health strategy that prevent disease," Linda Mendonca, president of the National Association of School Nurses, told Fox News. "It is concerning that students are behind on getting these preventable disease vaccines."

