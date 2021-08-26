Ethel Berry

Two Army veterans from two different decades, Jon Martin and John Berry, received their Quilts of Valor on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at the VFW Post 8884 in Vinton. Jon Martin of Vinton served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to this year, recently retiring from active service. Martin was not aware of Quilts of Valor until his wife told him an individual had nominated him for the quilt. Part of the presentation includes the veteran being wrapped in his quilt and Martin could see why other veterans were grateful for the organization.