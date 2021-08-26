Ethel Berry

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOur precious miracle, Ethel (Holbrook) Berry, age 81, became our beloved guardian angel on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Pearlie (Brown) Holbrook. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Hagar Holbrook, Elmer Lee Holbrook; sisters, Mae Cotton, Catherine Hidgon, Faye Armstrong, Edith West; grandson, Jeremy Ryan Hammond. She was a member of the Christ Fellowship Church. She is survived by her loving husband and caretaker, Courtney Berry; daughters, Darlene Bregg (Travis Allen), Diane (Darcy) Alsept; stepsons, David (Christina) Berry, Kevin Berry; brothers, Bert (Mary) Holbrook, Forest (Nannie Bell) Holbrook, Melvin (Barbara) Holbrook; sister, Nora Alice Williams; grandchildren, Alicia (Paul) Grinnell, Christopher Hammond, Amanda (Casey) Piggott; seven great grandchildren. Funeral Saturday, August 28, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with Carl McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Holbrook Family Cemetery at Wolf Creek. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

