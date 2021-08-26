Cancel
Reedsburg, WI

Schlender, Johnson lead Baraboo, Reedsburg golf to 3rd-place finishes

By CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS
Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baraboo and Reedsburg high school girls golf teams each shot their way to third-place finishes on Wednesday. Baraboo took third in a nine-team invitational at River Run Golf Course in Sparta. The Thunderbirds shot a 373 at the Joanie O Invitational, trailing Tomah (328) and Onalaska (364) while Holmen (394), Osseo-Fairchild (42), Mount Horeb (429), Wisconsin Dells (430), Sparta (509) and La Crosse Central/Logan (516) rounded out the event.

