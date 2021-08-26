Cancel
Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts

By Yuki Noguchi
usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs she does ahead of every school year, Karen Schwind and the team of school nurses she manages in the New Braunfels Independent School District in central Texas spent a lot of time checking every student's immunization records against the state's database. The nurses also checked with parents and doctors' offices to ensure all students had received their required shots for measles, mumps, diphtheria, meningitis and other childhood diseases before classes started.

Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
KidsPosted by
Vice

A Parent Sent Their Child to Day Care With COVID Symptoms. Now 15 Kids Are Sick.

Fifteen children and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their kid to day care in Ontario with symptoms. York Region Public Health told VICE World News a parent in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto, has been fined $880 for violating an isolation order by sending their child to day care with symptoms.
Kidssouthfloridareporter.com

Younger Children May Be More Likely To Transmit SARS-Cov-2 Than Adolescents

The reopening of schools and the uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant has renewed concerns among parents and policymakers about the safety of children. Like adults, children and adolescents are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infections. Although a small number of children may develop...
Royal Oak, MImetroparent.com

The Current CDC Vaccine Schedule for Children

Keeping measles, hepatitis and polio far away from children is every parent’s goal, and the best way to do that is to follow the immunization schedule put out every year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rita Patel, the program director of the pediatric residency at Beaumont Children’s...
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

Parents Beg Pediatricians To Vaccinate Their Children Under 12

Parents across the country are pleading with pediatricians to allow their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved one COVID-19 vaccine—the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine—the vaccine is not yet recommended for use in those below the age of 12. More than that, the American Academy of Pediatrics has cautioned against the “use of COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12.”
Kids983thecoast.com

State Urges Parents To Get Kids Caught Up On Routine Vaccinations

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging parents to get their kids up to date on all of the routine vaccinations they’ll need for the start of school. Spokesperson Lynn Sutfin tells WSJM News kids have fallen behind. “During the pandemic, perhaps some of those routine checkups...
Kidsednc.org

N.C. kids are going back to school. How many 12-17-year-olds are vaccinated?

With the start of school just days away for most districts, many 12-17-year-olds are not vaccinated in North Carolina. Students ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine, but as of July 21, only 24% of North Carolinians aged 12-17 were fully vaccinated, according to state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen. By Aug. 16, that number has edged up to 29.3%.
Kidsusf.edu

Parents Of Kids With Disabilities Push For Strict Mask Mandates In School

The battle over mask mandates is playing out in school board auditoriums, state and federal courts and on the national political stage — and it’s far from over. Students with disabilities may have the most to lose. Alisha Todd’s 10-year-old son said he feels “trapped.” Todd asked WLRN not to...
Louisville, KYWHAS 11

How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and RSV symptoms in kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 cases in children are on the rise right now. But it isn't the only respiratory illness parents need to look out for. Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) causes mild illness in most people but can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Many of the symptoms of RSV and COVID-19 look similar, but there are some key differences parents can look for before calling a doctor.

