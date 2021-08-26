Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts
As she does ahead of every school year, Karen Schwind and the team of school nurses she manages in the New Braunfels Independent School District in central Texas spent a lot of time checking every student's immunization records against the state's database. The nurses also checked with parents and doctors' offices to ensure all students had received their required shots for measles, mumps, diphtheria, meningitis and other childhood diseases before classes started.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
