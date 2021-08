Citing rising cases of COVID-19 fueled by the Delta variant, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced masks will once again be required indoors as of Friday, Aug. 20. “This is familiar territory,” the governor said during an afternoon news conference outlining both the new mask requirement and a host of vaccine mandates for school and health care workers. “What we must do is enact policies that reduce the rate of infection. We know the pandemic is not over and that we are in a pivotal moment in the state. So our top top priorities are always: saving lives…and protecting our hospitals, but we can’t continue our economic recovery and our positive economic journey if we have out-of-control COVID cases in the state of New Mexico.”