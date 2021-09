For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a terrific home that towers over Long Lake in Traverse City. “We are on my favorite lake, Long Lake, and it is probably one of the most unique houses on the lake,” said Lynne Moon, realtor for Real Estate One. “It sits as if you’re sitting on top of the lake. It’s new. It’s contemporary. It is close to everything. Sandy, sandy beach with hard sand bottom, a dock that goes out to where your pontoon and boat can be. Who wouldn’t love this?”