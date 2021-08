Daniel Salloi has taken a few penalties during his career, but he’s never been the guy for Sporting Kansas City to step up and take a spot kick. So when the 25-year-old winger was the second to step up for a penalty during a shootout to decide the 2021 Major League Soccer All-Star game, there was an air of surprise. After all, Salloi was playing on a team of the best players in the league, many of those being players who take penalties on a regular basis.