The How-To Guide Of Leasing A Car In The US

What is a Car Lease and How Does Leasing a Car Work?. What are the Key Numbers Called and What Do They Mean?. There are many ways to get behind the wheel of a new ride, and leasing a car is one of the most common. Buying a car outright is an option, but many people don't have that luxury and have to finance a car or look at leasing. Luckily, both methods are viable, regardless of whether you're looking at new or used models. Let us shed some light on the basics of how to lease a car.