ATM damaged in attempted robbery

New Castle – The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a New Castle area home improvement store that occurred yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Lowes, located at 2225 Hessler Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded to a knife point robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store through the garden center and confronted a female employee behind the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the register. The employee attempted to comply with demands, but was unsuccessful at opening the register. The suspect then fled out of the store without obtaining any cash. The suspect was last seen running away from the scene towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.