Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

ATM damaged in attempted robbery

By Name
corneliustoday.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 26. A thief or thieves tried to bust open the Bank of the Ozarks ATM on West Catawba, but apparently were unsuccessful. Cornelius Police say the alarm went off at Bank OZK, 19811 W. Catawba, around 3:45 am Aug. 16. The top hatch of the ATM was forced open, as well as the cash dispenser.

www.corneliustoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Ct#Bank Ozk#Thefts#Bank Ozk#Wral#The New Canaan Advertiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Fox News

Virginia 7-Eleven clerk shoots, kills man during alleged botched robbery attempt, police say

The clerk at a Virginia 7-Eleven shot and killed a man during a late-night attempted robbery at the convenience store, police said Monday. The Norfolk Police Department received a report of a person shot at the 7-Eleven store on Colley Avenue around midnight Monday. Officers responded to find 28-year-old Javier Garcia suffering from a "life-threatening" gunshot wound after what investigators determined was a botched robbery attempt at the store, police said.
Tyler County, TXfox4beaumont.com

Tyler County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted ATM theft

TYLER COUNTY — Thieves tried to steal an ATM from a bank in Warren, but they left behind a pickup truck, chains to steal the automated teller machine--and the ATM itself. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says deputies responded to an ATM alarm at about 1:20 a.m. Monday at Citizens State Bank in Warren.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

Man shot twice during attempted robbery in Nicetown, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot twice during an attempted robbery in Nicetown. The incident happened at approximately 10:38 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Blavis Street. MORE HEADLINES:. A 56-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach during the attempted robbery....
Harris County, TXfox26houston.com

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly robbery at ATM in north Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for a suspect in a deadly robbery at an ATM in north Harris County. The sheriff’s office responded to the 12100 block of Veterans Memorial on July 3. According to the sheriff’s office, employees at a nearby restaurant activated a panic alarm after...
Burkeville, TXkjas.com

Again, again and again....thieves hit ATM in Burkeville

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says the ATM at Sabine State Bank in Burkeville has been damaged in another attempted theft. Burby says the latest incident occurred at about 5:30 Sunday morning. Burby said deputies responded to a report of an alarm at the bank, located on Highway 63, and...
Minnesota StateArizona Daily Sun

FPD: Minnesota man arrested after attempting armed robbery in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Police Department says a Minnesota man has been arrested after attempting an armed robbery at a Verizon store near South Woodlands Village. Police say Verizon employees reported the man had entered the store on Wednesday afternoon with a knife and told them to call the police because he intended to commit a robbery.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Attempted Robbery of Home Improvement Store- New Castle

New Castle – The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a New Castle area home improvement store that occurred yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Lowes, located at 2225 Hessler Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded to a knife point robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store through the garden center and confronted a female employee behind the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the register. The employee attempted to comply with demands, but was unsuccessful at opening the register. The suspect then fled out of the store without obtaining any cash. The suspect was last seen running away from the scene towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
Milano, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Suspects sought in Milano ATM robbery

Milam County Sheriff’s officials are searching for six suspects who reportedly stole a cash box out of an ATM in Milano Wednesday morning. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the CEFCO store, 826 E. Ave. C in Milano in regard to a robbery report.
Redwood City, CAcbslocal.com

Redwood City Police Foil Attempted Bank Robbery, Arrest Suspect

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Redwood City on Thursday morning were able to stop an attempted bank robbery and arrest the suspect, according to authorities. On Thursday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m., Redwood City police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 1900 Broadway. The suspect, described as a male wearing a Giants jersey, mask and sunglasses, had given the bank teller a note demanding money.
Spring Hill, FLsuncoastnews.com

Suspect held in Spring Hill bank robbery, bomb threat attempt

Deputies interrupted an attempted bank robbery Aug. 23 in Spring Hill and have arrested a suspect on numerous charges. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at the Regions Bank, 7165 Mariner Blvd., reported a bank robbery in progress about 2:17 p.m. Numerous patrol deputies, detectives and other units were dispatched to the bank.
Lauderhill, FLClick10.com

Police: Uber driver shot at during attempted robbery in Lauderhill

PLANTATION, Fla. – An Uber driver was shot at early Thursday morning in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue. According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, the victim told officers that a passenger, who he described as a Black...
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

ATM stolen in 'smash-and-grab' robbery at 7-Eleven in Hampden

Someone stole the ATM from the 7-Eleven store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood. Baltimore police said officers were called to the 3600 block of Falls Road around 5 a.m. Thursday for a report of a larceny of an ATM. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects backed a van into the front...
Jenison, MIHolland Sentinel

Police investigating robbery of ATM in Jenison

JENISON — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after security cameras caught multiple people stealing cash from the ATM of a Chase Bank in Jenison. Ottawa County deputies were notified at 5:21 a.m. of the incident and responded to 615 Baldwin St., Georgetown Township. The bank's security employees had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy