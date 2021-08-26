Cancel
Texans RB Phillip Lindsay still getting used to new teammates

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
There may be one game to go in the Houston Texans preseason, but running back Phillip Lindsay is still getting adjusted to his new teammates.

After the Texans host the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium, the exhibition campaign will be over. All of the games will count starting Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Heading into the preseason finale, Lindsay is working on strengthening the cohesion with his teammates.

“I think that for me, I’ve got to just continue to get used to it, get used to each other, and I think that over time we’ve done a great job, and I think that we’re still not finished yet,” Lindsay said. “We’re going to get into these games and we’re going to have longer periods of time, and we’ll be able to set things up.”

Ultimately, Lindsay believes the new-look perimeter players of running back Mark Ingram, receiver Chris Conley, and even quarterback Tyrod Taylor can help the Texans find success with existing pieces, such as receiver Brandin Cooks and running back David Johnson.

“It’s going to end up being really good for us,” said Lindsay. “I think as a whole unit, running back unit and offensive line, that we’re doing great things and we did great things in camp. I think that you guys will see it this year.”

Lindsay has produced nine carries for 16 yards on his 14 preseason snaps through two games.

