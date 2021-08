The new normal that emerged in the post-pandemic era is expected to drive clients in the server sector to partially migrate to the Ice Lake platform. While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in the first quarter of 2021, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations. These processors are expected to begin seeing widespread adoption in the server market in 3Q 2021.