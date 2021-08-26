Martha is Dead Hands-on Preview – Martha is Dead Interesting

There’s probably a very good reason why these lyrics didn’t make the cut moving forward and it has a lot to do with the fact that Star Trek might have become even more of a science-fiction opera than it already did over the years. It’s kind of Robert Picardo to sing the lyrics to celebrate Gene Roddenberry’s birthday, but at the same time, it’s enough to be grateful that these lyrics didn’t get to move forward with the show since yes, Gene was obviously not a great lyricist. It’s interesting to think of how many Trekkies might have actually known about these lyrics and how many would have agreed that it was wise to keep them out, versus how many might have argued to possibly bring them back and include them in some way. It wouldn’t be the best idea in the world but it would also be intriguing to think that it could happen as an homage to the creator of the show and possibly as a way to see whether people might get into them in any way.