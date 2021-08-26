Martha is Dead Hands-on Preview – Martha is Dead Interesting
World War II as a backdrop can be hard to pull off. Games tend to lean into the massive battles and firefights, obscuring the personal in favor of the brash and bold. That hasn’t always been the case, but often when you see a swastika in a video game, you usually expect to see guns, not cameras. Martha is Dead is a game from LKA (an Italian studio already known for The Town of Light) set in Tuscany, 1944, where you play as a young woman struggling to deal with the loss of her sister while the war looms heavily in the background.wccftech.com
