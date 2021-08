How did find your way to wine? Tragedy and opportunity. It was the passing of my immigrant father in 2007 that made me reassess what true happiness and fulfillment was to me. I wasn’t going to let anyone or anything be in control of my fulfillment so I quit my day job in the medical field. My intro into the wine world came from a piece of property that I purchased that happened to have 5 acres of grapes at that time for tax deferral. The previous owner didn’t make wine nor did I even drink. My plan B was “I’d make raisins” if this wine thing didn’t work out.