Jenna Dewan Reveals She Was ‘Worried’ About the Age Difference Between Kids Everly and Callum

Best friends! Jenna Dewan showed the close relationship between her kids, Everly and Callum, despite the fact that they are six years apart in age.

“All those times I worried about the age gap and if they would bond,” the actress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 25, adding laughing and heart emojis. “Worrying is a waste of time and energy. Trust.”

In the accompanying photo, Everly, 8, held Callum, 17 months, in her lap and gave a thumbs-up to the camera as the siblings sat in their playroom.

Dewan shares her daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum and her son with fiancé Steve Kazee.

The Soundtrack alum made headlines earlier this month when she spoke out about the contrast between welcoming her two children. She remembered giving birth to Everly in London while the Magic Mike star, 41, was filming there and then returning to work on Witches of East End in Canada shortly after with her newborn in tow.

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part,” Dewan recalled on the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves, traveling at six weeks.”

The Resident alum called the period “really difficult” as she tried to balance her career, her marriage and her child.

“I had a lot of postpartum anxiety, I would say,” she explained. “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breast-feeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner — I mean, it was just craziness.”

Dewan noted that her experience with her second child was nothing like with her first, in part because she gave birth to Callum amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This time around, I was so grounded,” she said. “Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different.”

The former World of Dance host later clarified her comments about Tatum. “[The quotes] make it appear that I was slamming my daughters’ [sic] father, something I would never do,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him.”

Dewan and the Dear John actor announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. They were declared legally single in November 2019. Meanwhile, she and Kazee, 45, revealed in February 2020 that they are engaged.

